NLC cautions FG against increasing petrol price

The leadership of Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal Government against any increase in pump price of petrol in the country.

The NLC had warned the Federal Government not to embark on any move to increase the pump price, stressing that such a move will only worsen the hardship confronting Nigerians.

The State Chairman of NLC, Akure, Bosede Daramola, stated that many cannot afford to fill their tanks at the current pump price.

” With what we are witnessing now, how many people can fill their vehicles tanks with the present 145 Naira pump price of petrol per litre on the street of Akure, not alone increasing the pump price again.”

“The move to increase the pump price without corresponding increase in the salary of workers will create more hardships on citizens, saying that the issue will be resolved when it is time.”

The Comrade said that the warning by NLC against the move by the Federal Government to increase the official pump price of petrol must have a reason.

Also reacting the State Chairman of Petroleum Monitoring Unit, Jimoh Bello, explained that the Federal Government has no plan to increase the current official pump price of petrol.

“There is no time the Federal Government had planned to increase the 145 naira pump price of petrol.

“There is no signal to the increase at all.”

“Some refineries have started working as the government is ensuring there is free flow of petrol in pipelines and refineries” He said.