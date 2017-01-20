Don’t ignore calls to restructure Nigeria – Balarabe Musa tells Buhari

Advertisement

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government not to ignore calls to restructure the country into viable regions.

In a goodwill message at the 18th annual convention of the Igbo Youth Movement, held on Friday in Enugu, Musa said the country as presently administered along state lines had become `un-viable.’

He said that emphasis needed to be placed on true fiscal federalism and a reversal to regional structures in order to engender even development across the country.

“As presently constituted, the states are virtually all un-viable entities, which are incapable of continuing to exist as viable constituent units of a true federal structure.

“Reverting, to say, a six regional federal structure would reduce the competitive pressure for power at the centre and redirect more attention to regional political competencies,” he said.

Musa said that there was little doubt that the Igbo ethnic nationality like many others had a raw deal in the Nigeria project.

“This had been particularly so since the conclusion of the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War and the failure of the state to continue to be faithful to the policy of ‘no victor’, ‘no vanquished.’

“At best, the policy of reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation has not been diligently pursued by successive federal administrations.

“I would like to congratulate the IYM for choosing to conduct this dialogue within the context and parameters of national unity and not secessionist disaggregation,” Musa said.

Also speaking, a former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, said that the cost of governance had become `ridiculous and unacceptable.’

Obi said that Nigerians must work for the common good of the country and needed to resolve to shape Nigeria the way it should be.