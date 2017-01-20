Advertisement

NYSC deploys 3,000 corpers to Gombe

NYSC deploys 3,000 corpers to Gombe
Advertisement

The National Youth Service Corps has deployed 3,000 prospective Corps members of 2016 Batch B stream II to Gombe State.

The Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama, in a statement on Friday, said, “About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amanda 12 KL Gombe-Bauchi road.”

Advertisement

According to the statement, registration and verification will commence on Jan. 24, while closing ceremony will be on Feb. 13th.

It said, “Please note, prospective Corps members are expected to report to camp at the scheduled date as the registration and verification will end at midnight of Jan. 25.”

The statement also solicited the cooperation of road transport unions and people in the state to assist in directing the Corps members to the venue of orientation course.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.