Court remands dismissed soldier for impersonation

A 39-year-old man Awolu Ado, who pleaded guilty to falsely parading himself as a serving member of the Nigeria Army, was on Friday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ado, who was dismissed from the Nigeria Army some years back, is a resident of Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos.

The accused is standing trial on a charge of impersonation.

According to the Prosecutor Insp. Mathew Akhaluode, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 1, 2016 at Abattior Bus Stop, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Akhaluode alleged that the aacused, who was parading himself as a serving member of the Nigeria Army, was caught harassing people on the road with the uniform.

“Ado was caught by some soldiers, who saw him using the uniform to terrorise people walking along Abattoir Bus Stop.

“The accused was arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning,” Akhaluode said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 378 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Magistrate, Mrs Y.R. Pinheiro, ordered that the accused should be kept in Kirikiri Prisons until Jan. 27, the next date of adjournment for facts and sentence.