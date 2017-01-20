EFCC arraigns Bank MD for N316.9m fraud

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arraigned one Fredrick Ogbueifun before Justice P.A. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Benin, Edo State on a 33-count charge for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N316,971,146.

The accused as Acting Managing Director of Uda Community Bank, now Uda Microfinance Bank, allegedly raised different over drafts at different times in favour of several account holders above the limit laid down by the law and the bank’s regulation.

Ogbeifun pleaded not guilty to all the counts when they were read to him in court.

One of the counts reads: “That you Fredrick Ogbuifun while being the Acting Managing Director of Uda Community Bank Nigeria Limited (now Uda Microfinance Bank Limited) on or about the 22nd of October 2007 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did knowingly grant and approved an overdraft in the sum of Three Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Six Hundred Naira (N3, 150, 000, 600.00) in favour of Assurance Venture Ltd an account holder with account No. 1210200072 which said sum is above your limit as the Acting Managing Director of the bank as laid down by the law and in accordance with the bank’s regulation and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1)(a)(b) of the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debt) and Financial Malpractices in Banks Act CAP F2 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under Section 16(1)(a) of the same Act.”

Advertisement

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Hussaini, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial. However, the defence counsel, A.O.O. Ekpu, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he will make himself available for trial.

Justice Ajoku granted the accused person bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be public servants not below level 12.

The sureties must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Ajoku adjourned the matter to March 15, 2017 for trial, while the accused person is to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail.