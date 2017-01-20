NDLEA uncovers cannabis ‘warehouse’ in Ondo

Advertisement

The men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a building stocked with hundreds of bags of cannabis at Opopoola Street, Ayedun area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that a team of the anti-drug agency stormed the building last Monday to impound and arrest the owners but the owner had fled before their arrival.

The NDLEA men were said to have laid siege at the building for several hours in search of the owner but no person was arrested.

It was gathered that it took the anti-narcotic agents several hours before they could evacuate the weed from the building to the headquarters of the command in Akure.

An eyewitness said the NDLEA team, who used five Hilux vans and two big trucks went for about five rounds before they could move the substance.

When journalists got to the NDLEA’s headquarters on the issue, the state Commander of the agency, Mr. Mohammed Sokoto, was not around and all the officers met declined to comment on the seizure.

It was however, gathered that it was the men of the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA that seized the cannabis and the Ondo command could not say anything about it.