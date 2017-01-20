Police nab four land grabbers for alleged murder

Advertisement

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four land grabbers who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 52-year-old woman, Sidikat Onasanya.

The incident, the police said, happened at Imoro community in Ogijo, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The police gave the name of the suspects as Adewale Abimbola, Monday Benzon, Mukaila Azeez, and Shodeinde Oluwafemi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were arrested on Wednesday January 18, 2017, following a report from the son of the deceased, Wasiu Onasanya.

Wasiu was said to have complained to the police that he was in the village on Tuesday January 18, at about 9pm when the land grabbers attacked him with weapons.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said Wasiu alleged further that while the land grabbers tried to abduct him, his mother, Sidikatu, prevented them from taking him away.

He said, “In the process, Wasiu said she was roughly pushed away consequent upon which she fell down and became unconscious.

“She was quickly rushed to the Mount Zion Hospital, Ikorodu, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.”

Oyeyemi said upon the complaint made by Wasiu, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo, Tijani Muhammed, led a team of policemen to the scene. But on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them, forcing the policemen to respond.

He added that at the end of the operation, the four suspects were arrested, while other members of the group escaped into the nearby bush.

He said items recovered from them were 23 expended and two live cartridges.

He said the body of the deceased had been deposited in the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, for autopsy.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation, while manhunt should be launched for other members of the group.