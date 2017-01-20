No suit will stop Lagos council election – LASIEC

Advertisement

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has vowed not to be deterred by any suit against its bid to conduct a free, fair and credible election into the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).

Chairman of the commission, Justice Ayokunle Phillips, stated this yesterday during a tour of LASIEC’s office in Oshodi/Isolo Local Council on the heels of rumours of plans by opposition parties to drag the commission to court.

She said the commission had not been served any paper, noting that if the court issues any order, it would obey it.

Phillips stated that since the electoral process was yet to commence and no paper served by any court, nothing would stop its pre-election activities to get the modalities right for credible polls.

She, therefore, enjoined aspirants and political parties to await notices on election, which would be released in due course.

In the same vein, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has disclosed that card readers would not be used in the February 11, 2017 council election.

OYSIEC’s chairman, Jide Ajeigbe, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, stated that in order not to disenfranchise any eligible person, the 2015 voters’ list would not be used. Instead, an updated one from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be used during the exercise.

According to him, the election would hold in all the 33 local councils and 35 LCDAs.

He added that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a credible election.