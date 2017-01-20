Nigeria needs people like Anyaoku to develop – Okorocha

Advertisement

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said Nigeria needs the experience of people like the former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, to get to the promised land.

Okorocha stated this through a release made available to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

The release was to congratulate Anyaoku on his 84th birthday celebration.

It stated: “The nation at the moment needs more leaders, like Chief Anyaoku, who have demonstrated unbridled patriotism and glaring love for the oneness and development of the nation at the expense of their personal comfort.”

He added that history would not forget the exceptional contribution of Anyaoku, “when the history of Nigeria, that of Africa and the world will be written. Anyaoku will be accorded befitting chapters.”

It was Okorocha’s view that “the Igbo are proud that Chief Anyaoku is one of their own.

“Chief Anyaoku acquitted himself well and proved that given Africa the opportunity, they could offer the right direction to the entire world”.

As part of Okorocha’s prayer for Anyaoku, he said: “God will continue to preserve the life of Chief Anyaoku because Nigeria, Africa and the world in general, more than ever before, need the services of men like Anyaoku.”