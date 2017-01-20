Advertisement

I didn’t speak with anyone on Buhari’s certificate – Maurice Iwu

Former Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission, Professor Maurice Iwu.Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Maurice Iwu, has denied ever speaking with any newsman on the controversial certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Iwu, in a statement on Thursday, said he was baffled to have been told that he was quoted by an online medium, Igbere TV, as having confirmed that Buhari possesses no certificate.

He also said the television station went further to quote him as having told its reporter that Buhari was allowed to contest the presidential election under him despite not having the requisite qualification.

Iwu said he had never spoken with any journalist since he left office six years ago.

He said in the statement: “My attention has been drawn to a news item in the social media being circulated by an on-line outfit that calls itself “IgbereTv News” which specializes in generating fake news to market itself.

“Since leaving office in 2010 as INEC chairman I have neither granted interview on political matters nor commented on political issues.

“I have instead focused my attention on the development of indigenous medicine, agriculture and job creation.

“Please disregard the purported comment credited to me regarding PMB and election.”

