Owoseni still CP of Lagos State – PPRO

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, has said that Fatai Owoseni still remains the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Badmos confirmed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

The spokesman described the reports that Owoseni had been sent to the Nigerian Institute of Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State for more studies as media fabrications.

The report also had it that Garuba Umar, who had just been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police, had been deployed to take over from Owoseni.

Badmos said: “The Police is an organisation that deals with documents.

“There is no signal or document to the effect of removing Owoseni.

“Owoseni is still very much in charge of Lagos State Police Command as at today.”

The Force PPRO, Don Awunah, had earlier said that he was not aware of the redeployment of Owoseni from Lagos.