Balarabe, Akintoye, Obi, others insist on true federalism

Advertisement

Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa; foremost historian and prominent chieftain of Afenifere, Prof. Banji Akintoye and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, were among voices that, yesterday, insisted on restructuring the Nigerian polity to enthrone true federalism.

They agreed that even the northern part of Nigeria is not against true federalism, adding that doom awaits Nigeria if it does not make haste to restructure the country.

The agreement was made in Enugu when the Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, led by Evangelist Elliot Ukoh, held its 18th annual convention.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Still in Search of True Federalism,’ Balarabe Musa acknowledged that the emphasis on true federalism and a reversal to regional structure is indeed highly welcome.

Musa, who though was absent but sent a paper, said: “As presently constituted, the states are virtually unviable entities which are incapable of continuing to exist as viable constituent units of a true federal structure.

“Secondly, reverting to, say, a six regional structure would reduce the competitive pressure for power at the centre and redirect more attention to regional political competencies.”

In his speech, Prof. Akintoye charged Igbo youths to make practical moves in restructuring the country .

He said: “The Yoruba have been calling for restructuring. It is not an ethnic struggle and if we don’t call ourselves to order, we will suffer for it. The civil war was caused by an attempt to create a single power. All our problems revolve around centralization of government.

Advertisement

“Regionalism was the basis for growth of Nigeria but they abandoned it for central government and problems set in. Oil belongs to Niger Delta, groundnut to the north and so, everyone should take care of his resources for overall prosperity of the country. It is impossible to succeed with the present structure.”

Former Governor Peter Obi said Nigerians must resolve to put the country the way it should be and objected to the call in some quarters for local government autonomy.

Obi said he was of the opinion that if the local government is granted the same status as the states, it would mean that the local governments would form their own structure which could be recipe for chaos.

On his part, National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, noted that the Yoruba declined going to the last National Conference because it considered it an academic exercise, noting that the South West has always believed in true federalism.

The Head of Department, Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Obasi Igwe, called for opposition to corruption, noting that it is either Nigerians come together to discuss or face eminent break up.

Earlier, convener of the summit, Elliot Ukoh, noted that his group had continued to hold the convention every year pursuant to creation of a more united Nigeria.