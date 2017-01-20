Confirm Onnoghen as CJN – NBA tells Buhari

Advertisement

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The association made the appeal during a courtesy call on the acting CJN.

Speaking through its president, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), the body contended that his non-confirmation had brought about delay to most activities of the judiciary.

The NBA held that there were overarching issues that required the intervention of a substantive CJN.

Onnoghen was appointed last November last in an acting capacity.

Since the appointment, several groups had expressed concern over what they described as an unprecedented scenario.

Responding, Onnoghen admonished legal practitioners to imbibe the culture of self-discipline and mutual respect to ensure a better judiciary in the country.

He pledged to work with the Bar, just as the NBA highlighted key issues affecting the judiciary in the last few months.

The association notified the CJN of a legal team set up to hold briefs in cases bothering on superior justices.