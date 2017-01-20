Saudi increases Nigeria’s hajj seats to 95, 000

Advertisement

Nigeria’s slot allocation for the 2017 Hajj has been restored to 95,000 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Chief Information Officer, National Hajj Commission, Mousa Ubandawaki, yesterday, quoted the Saudi Minister of Hajj, Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten, as saying this after a meeting with her Nigerian counterpart, Hon. Khadija Bukar Ibrahim, recently in Jeddah, Saudi.

While Dr. Benten led the Saudi team, Hajia Ibrahim led the Nigerian delegation, assisted by NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad and the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Mukhtar Usman.

New policies were announced by the Saudi authority, some of which include an upgrade of services and buses to be used during movements around Makkah, Mina and Arafat, introduction of shuttle bus service between Mina and Makkah between the 10th and 13th of Dhul Hajj and introduction of new standards for pilgrims’ accommodation.

Other agencies that also met with the Commission between the 9th and 16th of January, are the Establishment of Mutawiffs for Pilgrims from African non-Arab Countries, General Car Syndicate and Training Department of the Ministry of Hajj, E-Track Coordinating Agency, the Adillah Establishment and Ministry of Hajj branch in Madina, United Agents, Saudi General Authority on Civil Aviation and Adahi Office of the Islamic Development Bank all in Jeddah.

Both the Saudi authority and the leadership of agencies, praised the Nigerian Hajj mission for the wonderful outing in 2016, which made Nigeria among the most organised Hajj Missions and the Nigerian pilgrims among the most law-abiding pilgrims during the 2016 Hajj.

They said “Nigeria is currently among the elite nations in terms of Hajj Management as a result of its present level of organisation and standard of services enjoyed by its pilgrims.”

Arrangements for the 2017 Hajj have been made with respective agencies that would see Nigerian pilgrims enjoying VIP buses with tracking capabilities for all inter-city transportation including Mina and Arafat.