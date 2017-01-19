House probes N100bn released by CBN for cattle ranches

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the N100billion said to have been disbursed to states by the Central Bank of Nigeria to build “mini” cattle ranches across the country.

The National Economic Council reportedly approved the release of the money in 2014 under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

But, a member from Kogi State, Mr. Sunday Karimi, moved a motion on Thursday to inform the House that there was no evidence of ranches built in any state from the N100bn.

Incidentally, Karimi is one of the sponsors of the grazing reserves bills pending at the National Assembly.

Karimi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, recalled how the Federal Government raised a committee chaired by a former Governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, to investigate the frequent conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

He told the House that the Suswam committee found out that existing grazing routes had been encroached upon and “should be recovered and improved upon.”

Karimi added that, as result of the findings of the committee, it recommended “the release of N100bn through the CBN as seed funding to all states for the construction of ranches.”

He further stated that though the money was released without the approval of the National Assembly, there was no evidence of how it was utilised.

“There has not been any ranch constructed anywhere in the country to account for the expenditure of the money”, he said.