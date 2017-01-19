Appeal Court reserves judgment on impeachment of ex-Ondo deputy gov

Advertisement

An Appeal Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, on Thursday reserved judgment in a case filed by a former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, challenging his impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

The respondents are the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele and the clerk, Bode Adeyelu.

Other respondent is Olatunji Adeniyan, the Chairman of the seven-man investigative panel that found him guilty of the impeachable offences levelled against him.

At the resume hearing, Counsel to the appellant, Richamond Natha-Alade, drew the attention of the court to some typographical errors discovered in the suit.

Natha-Alade prayed the court to take notice of pages 495 to 517 of the suit and make amendments where necessary before delivering its judgment.

Advertisement

Also, counsel to the respondents, Taiwo Olubodunrin, however, did not object to the typographical errors discovered in the suit by the appellant.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice M.A. Danjuma, said that the court would scrutinise and take notice of the errors pointed out by the counsel.

Danjuma said that judgment in the case would be delivered at a later date to be announced by the court.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Aug.13, 2016 struck out a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Olanusi challenging his impeachment.

Justice Mohammed Idris, in his judgment, held that Olanusi’s suit was an abuse of court processes.

Idris said that the reliefs being sought were the same with those in the earlier suit marked AK/51/2015 still pending before an Ondo State High Court in Akure.