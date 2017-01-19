UN, military evacuates 60 injured Rann NAF air strike

Advertisement

Sixty people who were injured in the military airstrike on Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Rann, Bagge Local Government Area of Borno State, have been evacuated to Maiduguri for medical attention, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Nigeria.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Information Assistant of UN OCHA, Abiodun Banire, said the medical evacuation were carried out using UN Humanitarian Air Service and Nigerian military helicopters.

He said, “60 injured people, majority of them children, were airlifted on January (Wednesday) from Nigeria’s North-Eastern Rann locality to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, following a military airstrike on Rann the previous day. The medical evacuation involved UNHAS and Nigerian military helicopters.

“In Maiduguri, 11 ambulances have been availed to ferry the patients to five hospitals in the city. Four doctors and 100 kg of medical supplies were flown to Rann.”

The organisation that on Tuesday, January 17, “a UNHAS helicopter was dispatched to Rann with four medical personnel and 400 kg of emergency medical supplies. Nine injured aid workers were airlifted to Maiduguri.”