NSCDC trains 1,300 personnel to handle firearms

No fewer than 1,300 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command were trained to handle firearms in 2016.

The Oyo State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. John Adewoye, who gave the figure on Thursday, said that more personnel would be trained to handle firearms in 2017 to be able to meet the security challenges and better serve the people in the state.

The commandant said that NSCDC personnel in the state would continue to receive training in different areas until everyone was covered.

According to him, the command intends to organise another security summit in 2017 to educate people in the state of the importance of security consciousness and what to do to secure their environment.

Adewoye said with the creation of 35 Local Council Development Areas from the existing 33 Local Government Areas of the state, the command would create more divisions.

“We are assuring the people of Oyo State that the command is ready to work day and night and be more proactive in action this year,’’ the Oyo NSCDC boss said.

Adewoye said that 42 suspects were arrested for different offences in 2016 and some were serving jail terms while others were undergoing prosecution.

He said the peace and conflict unit of the command handled 175 cases in 2016 and settled 125 of them amicably.

Adewoye further said that in the year under review, the legal department of the command secured forfeiture of eight trucks used in committing offences to the Federal Government.

The commandant said that N9.5million was generated by the Oyo State NSCDC in 2016 to the purse of the federal government.

He said that the antifraud unit of the command also recovered N11.3 million and the money had been returned to the rightful owner.

Adewoye said that the command was able to succeed with the support received from the National Headquarters, Oyo State Government and the general public.

The commandant appealed to the public to always give information that would assist the command in performing its duty, saying such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.