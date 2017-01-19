Advertisement

Osinbajo acting president as Buhari goes on leave

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a 10-day vacation beginning from Monday, January 23 to Monday, February 6, 2017.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki during plenary on Thursday, Buhari said the vacation would be a working leave.

The letter read that the 10 day period formed part of his annual vacation for 2017.

According to the letter, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to act as President during the period which Buhari would be away.

