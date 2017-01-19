JTF denies claim by militants of pipeline bombing in Delta

Advertisement

The Headquarters of the Operation Delta Safe has refuted media reports alleging that militants were responsible for a pipeline explosion in Ughelli, Delta State.

A statement signed by the Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, and issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri, said what happened was a mere fire outbreak caused by bush burning and not pipeline explosion.

The statement said: “The fire escalated due to previous oil spill from one of the facilities of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company located at Ekiugbo Afiesere and Inene Community in Ughelli North.

“It should be noted that no pipeline was affected and neither was there any explosion.”

It, therefore, advised journalists to desist from peddling unsubstantiated information to the public.

It said: “Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe wishes to use this opportunity to caution all from propagating discord and unsubstantiated stories in order to seek relevance and cause unnecessary tensions.

“They should rather be guided by the national interest and security as they go about their professional duties.”