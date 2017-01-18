FUTA crisis: Police arrest 70 SSANU, NASU members

Advertisement

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) have accused the police of arresting 70 of its members for merely fighting for their rights.‎

Disclosing this to reporters in Akure, the state capital, ‎the FUTA Chapter NASU chairman, Adebayo Aladerotohun, said the police had been laying ambush for their members at the school gate and that some were arrested at their homes.

Aladerotohun noted that most of the arrested members were immediately arraigned before the court.

He explained that “no one could ascertain the reasons behind the arrest of these staff and some of our members were arrested in their homes. They arrested some of them at the school gates while some were arrested in the town.”

The NASU chairman, who said he was not in court to give the full details of the charges said “I couldn’t get near the court because information available to us showed that the two union leaders are the target of arrest but I will get across to you immediately we have the information about what they were arraigned for.”

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, said those arrested by his men were causing breach of peace in the institution.

Joseph said some staff of the university assaulted some of his men who were in the university to maintain law and order

He denied that the number of arrest made by his men was up to 70, saying “that figure was outrageous and some of those arrested were released after interrogation but those involved have been charged to court.

“But the truth of the matter is that those arrested were involved in breach of peace in the institution; some of our men were assaulted by the workers and they have been arrested and arraigned before the court.”