Kogi govt declares emergency in agriculture to boost food production

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has declared state of emergency in agriculture to boost food production and diversify the state’s economy.

Governor Bello who disclosed this while speaking at a stakeholders meeting with some investors at the Government House Lokoja, kogi state capital, stated that the state will go into large scale farming and revamp the agricultural sector in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, assured farmers and investors in agriculture of the state’s maximum profit and protection of their business.

”We are declaring state of emergency on agriculture in Kogi State, that is why we are attracting investors into the state.

“Let me quickly remind you that we have five policies that is already in place to facilitate business in Kogi State.

“We are not just going to form the policies, the policies are in place, and especially when it as to do with agriculture.

“So investors should be rest assured that we already have things to work on and should be proud working with Kogi state.”

An Israeli foreign expert in agriculture, Mr. Kidron Isreal, who is the managing director of Onida Agri and Aquaculture Solution said no economy all over the world can survive without agriculture, noting that they are ready to establish green agricultural project and aquaculture in Kogi state.

The Representative of the Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development said the government was poised to make the state a force to reckoned with, in modern agricultural practices and agribusiness

”This is because industrial revolution can only strive and be sustained, when raw materials are made available but are also accessible.

“There is need to practice agriculture in Nigeria, through production, processing, proper storage, marketing and end use.

“Kogi as one of the federating units in the country can forge a meaningful collaboration with our ministry and re write the socio-economic story of the state”

While presenting the state package for agriculture to the governor, the deputy governor Simon Achuba noted that Kogi state is moving from mare theoretical agriculture to practical agriculture.

He said, the governor has reassured the investors, local farmers and all other stakeholders of its commitment to continually encourage agriculture activities and also provide the necessary security for effective operation.

“Our reason for including agriculture as one of the five thematic areas to cover in our new direction agenda is to make Kogi State an agricultural hub and ultimately creating jobs for the teeming youths.

”We are committed to making the farmers in the state rich and have strategised, planned and ventured into revolutionizing agriculture in the state.

“It is going to be a personnel priority for me to empower women by giving them priority and necessary support in terms of loans, land, cooperatives and other relevant assistance”.