Kure fought against Obasanjo’s 3rd term bid – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu on Wednesday urged Nigerians to stop killing one another, as the country cannot afford another war.

Kalu gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Minna in response to a question on the killings in Southern Kaduna, shortly after a condolence visit to the family of the deceased former governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure.

He said that the deceased made meaningful contributions toward nation-building.

He said, “Kure was one of the people that fought against then President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 3rd term bid.

“Kure and I stood up and said no to the 3rd term agenda. We went through a lot with the state security service just because we stood against it.

“Kure was a great partner in that fight. Without that fight, there wouldn’t be former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari administrations.

“There were people, who supported the 3rd term bid.

“I lost everything in the process, because I fought for democracy; but I give thanks to God, because everything that glitters is not gold.”

Kalu described the late governor as more than a friend, a relationship, which he said led to his being honoured with a traditional title in the state.

Nigeria cannot afford another war

Kalu urged both the federal and Kaduna State governments to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the Southern part of the state.

The former Abia governor, who said Nigeria could not afford another war, urged politicians to desist from making utterances that were capable of causing disunity in the country.

He said, “What is going on in Southern part of Kaduna is not right. People should stop killing each other.

“We are all Nigerians; politicians should manage information properly and stop dishing out rumours.

“People should stop writing all kinds of nonsense on social media to impress anybody.

“Nigeria is our home and we have no other place to go.”