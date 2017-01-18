Gambia: Nigerian Air Force confirms deployment of troops, fighter jets

Advertisement

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal, a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in The Gambia.

NAF spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a Group Captain, in a statement said the deployment was part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG)

It reads further: “NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia.

“The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia.”

Advertisement

Addressing the contingent before departure, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar urged the troops to maintain discipline and be professional in their conduct.

Reminding them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the CAS stated that no act of indiscipline by the contingent would be tolerated.

The contingent, led by Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf, was airlifted on Wednesday from 117 Air Combat Training Group Kainji.

Other troop-contributing countries include Senegal, Ghana and countries within the sub-region.



