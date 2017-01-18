Three killed in fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in southern Kaduna

Advertisement

At least three people have been killed and some others injured in Samaru Kataf a community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The deaths occurred when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen launched an attack on the community.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident did not speak on the casualty.

But an indigene of the area said that the attack occurred near a market on Tuesday night, shortly after the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew that was imposed on the Local Government by the State Security Council in December 2016.

Advertisement

He said that the bodies of those killed and injured have been taken to Zangon Kataf General Hospital.

However, another resident of Samaru Kataf described the latest incident as a reprisal attack by the Fulani herdsmen to avenge the killing of some of their people by the locals in the same area in November 2016.

The governor of the state, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, had in December said the attackers of locals were foreigners Fulani militias who were avenging the deaths of their kins.

Governor El-Rufai also said that his administration had established contacts with some leaders of the Fulani communities in those countries with a view to bringing the attacks to an end.