Buhari reappoints Erediauwa as NDIC director

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of his reappointment of Mr. Aghatise Erediauwa as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The letter, dated January 17, 2017, was read to the lawmakers by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary on Wednesday.

It read in part, “In accordance with the provisions of Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I hereby forward the name of Mr. Aghatise Erediauwa for the kind consideration and confirmation by the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for reappointment as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate.”