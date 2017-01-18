Excuse yourself from my case – Fani-Kayode tells judge

Advertisement

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to withdraw himself from the N4.9bn fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fani-Kayode said since the judge was a former prosecutor with the EFCC, he would not get justice from him.

In an application filed through his lawyer, Mr. Norrison Quakers, Fani-Kayode recalled that Justice Hassan, then a senior counsel with the EFCC, was the officer who drafted, filed and signed a charge marked FHC/L/523c/2008, leading to his trial for alleged N100m money laundering before Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

He said though the EFCC vigorously prosecuted him based on the charges drafted, filed and signed by Justice Hassan, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, however, finally discharged and acquitted him after seven years on July 1, 2015.

“The fact that His Lordship, M.S. Hassan, presiding over this case had previously superintended a criminal charge against the second defendant (Fani-Kayode) as an officer/senior counsel for the EFCC creates likelihood of bias,” Quakers said.

On Tuesday, Quakers had declined cross-examining a witness presented by the EFCC, saying if he did so, it would seem that his client had already submitted himself to Justice Hassan’s jurisdiction.

He urged the judge to decide the application before any further proceedings in the case.

Fani-Kayode is being prosecuted alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, Danjuma Yusuf and a company, Joint Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.

Counsel for Usman, Mr. Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), and counsel for the third and fourth defendants, Mr. S.I. Ameh (SAN), equally declined cross-examining the witness.

Owonikoko said his client did not want a joint trial with Fani-Kayode. He urged the judge to entertain his application to that effect before the trial could continue.

“We are concerned about the joint trial of the first defendant (Usman) with the second defendant (Fani-Kayode),” he said.

But in opposition to the defence counsel, the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, insisted that the pending applications should not cut the trial short.

Ruling on Wednesday, Justice Hassan said he would take the applications by the defendants and fixed February 8, 2017 to hear them.