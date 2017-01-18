Do not take laws into your hands in the line of duty – GOC warns soldiers

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. Adamu Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, has warned soldiers to desist from taking laws into their hands while discharging their constitutional duties.

Abubakar gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing soldiers of the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Calabar, during his familiarisation tour of the Brigade.

He said that the Army would not tolerate any form of indiscipline from them, adding that any soldier who felt cheated or had grievances on any issue should channel his complaint through the right quarters.

According to him, the Nigerian Army will ensure that all allowances and entitlements due to the soldiers are released to them accordingly.

“The Nigerian Army will not tolerate any form of indiscipline from any soldier; do not take the laws into your hands in the line of duty.

“I must encourage you not to engage in anything that has no military bearings. We will continue to support you by way of providing with all you need to function optimally in the area of your responsibilities.

`‘I enjoin you to be loyal and be dedicated to your job. As a soldier in the Nigerian Armed Forces, you must respect the constituted authority,” he said.

The GOC told newsmen in an interview that he was on a familiarisation tour of the command whose leadership he assumed few days ago.

“I am here to see the troops myself and to also discuss with the commander with a view to knowing the formation appropriately before I can now settle down and forge ahead,’’ he said.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, had said that his troops were physically fit and combat-ready for any operational assignment.

According to Biu, the command will continue to play its vital role in collaborating with other security agencies in the state with a view to maintaining peace and order in all corners.