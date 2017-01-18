Man appears in court for defrauding church

Advertisement

A 42-year-old man, Femi Dasaolu, was on Wednesday arraigned at an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for defrauding End Time Christ Ministry Church, Abeokuta of N3.2 million.

Dasaolu, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretext and fraud.

The prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offence in September 2014 at Obada-Oko area of Abeokuta.

Advertisement

Eigbejiale further said that the accused deprived and defrauded the church of N3.2 million under the pretext of selling a five-acre piece of land to it, to erect its permanent building at Obada Oko.

The prosecutor also said that Dasaolu fraudulently converted the money to his personal use rather.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 419, 383, and 390 (9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Oriyomi Sofowora, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sofowora adjourned the case to January 23 for hearing.