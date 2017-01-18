No more war over Biafra again – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Advertisement

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo on Tuesday said the ethnic group was not ready to shed blood again in the struggle to realise the Biafra Republic.

It pledged to back the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra for the release of the Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

It said this had become necessary to maintain peace, unity and order in Igboland.

The newly-elected Anambra State President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said this in a statement in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said Ohanaeze would throw its weight behind the detained IPOB leader, to facilitate his unconditional release.

Ogene, who noted that Biafra was for equity, justice and fairness, insisted that the struggle for its actualisation was no longer an issue of violence.

“It’s a matter of brain work and the pro-Biafran groups should use that,” he said.

He said Ohanaeze would establish a link with other regional organisations in the country, churches and market leaders to advance the Igbo cause and douse tension.

He said, “We are no longer prepared to lose any life in the name of the struggle. Ohanaeze Ndigbo will, among other things, reach out to law enforcement agencies to minimise conflicts between them and the people, especially with regard to extortion at the checkpoints.

“We also intend to empanel a legal team of volunteers to take care of injustices against Igbo and will also assemble medical experts to take care of emergency situations.”

Ogene added that the new Ohanaeze leadership would delegate responsibilities were various committees would be put in place to handle specific issues.