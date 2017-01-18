Garuba Umar replaces Owoseni as Lagos CP

Advertisement

The Officer-in-Charge of Inspector-General of Police monitoring unit, Garuba Umar, has been posted as the new commissioner of police in Lagos State to replace Fatai Owoseni.

It was learnt that his posting to Lagos State to succeed Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni came four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police,

Umar, who once served as the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander in Port Harcourt, will now take charge of the Lagos State Police Headquarters.

It was learnt that CP Fatai Owoseni, has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, in Jos.

The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, had on Friday decorated the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, and eight other promoted senior police officers with their new ranks.

The newly promoted officers were four Deputy Commissioners of Police Bello Ahmed, Don Awunah, Afeez Inuwa and Garuba Umar, who are now Ag. CPs; Assistant Commissioner of Police Abu Sanni, now an acting DCP; Adamu Bakore, Kolo Yusuf and Abba Kyari, who are ACPs and Abdulkareem Abdullahi, now a Superintendent of Police.

After the ceremony, Idris directed Heads of Departments and Zones to reactivate the reward system for hard work within the Force.

Idris attributed some of the achievements recorded since he assumed office to the collective effort of the promoted officers.