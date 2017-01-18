Accidental bombing not true reflection of NAF’s professionalism – Minister

Advertisement

The Federal Government has described as utterly tragic the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by a Nigeria Air Force jet, causing deaths and injuries.

While saying that the incident was regretted and sad, it nevertheless said the accident should not be viewed as the true reflection of the professionalism of the Nigeria Air Force.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister also sent the government and his personal condolences to the families of those who died in the unfortunate

bombing and prays for quick recovery for the injured.

Mohammed, who recently led members of the Bring Back Our Girls and the media to Yola, Adamawa State, where the Air Component of the fight against Boko Haram is based and Sambisa Forest, said he was particularly saddened because the accidental bombing was not a true reflection of the level of professionalism that he witnessed during the visit

He said, ”One of the things we went away with after spending some two days at the Tactical Air Command in Yola is the strict adherence to operational guidelines and the high level of professionalism of the officers and men, especially the young pilots who fly high-risk missions day and night.

”Among others, we witnessed pre- and post-mission briefings for the pilots, the high attention paid to details, especially concerning emergencies and weather, and the evacuation plan in case of accidents.

“We heard that on several occasions during their sorties, fighter pilots have had to hold their fire after observing the movement of women and children in Sambisa.

“We also witnessed the same careful disposition when we flew to Sambisa with the pilots.

”It therefore came to me as a rude shock to learn, a few hours after leaving Yola, that one of the fighter jets has accidentally bombed civilians, including aid workers.”

The minister urged the NAF to continue to take the necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties, as it carries out its challenging task of keeping Nigerians safe.