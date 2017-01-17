Buhari congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 84

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he turns 84 on Wednesday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined the diplomatic community, the Anglican Church, where he served many years as a chorister, and Anyaoku’s family and friends in celebrating him.

He described him as a “quintessential diplomat, whose distinguished international career attracted many national and international laurels, especially after serving as the third Secretary General of the Commonwealth.”

Buhari expressed the belief that Anyaoku’s footprints as a teacher, “who was renowned for being very articulate and meticulous, and diplomat, during whose stewardship as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth apartheid was peacefully replaced by non-racial democracy in South Africa, will remain indelible for posterity to cherish and emulate.”

The statement added, “As he turns 84 years, the President appreciates the enduring relationship he has enjoyed with Chief Anyaoku over the years, and the many wise counsel he has received, affirming that his title as the Ichie Adazie of Obosi in Anambra State is most apt as from early age he has shown a proclivity for ‘keeping, and doing things well’ for his community, country and humanity.

“President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman more years of grace, good health and wisdom to serve his country, and humanity.”