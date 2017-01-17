World Economic Forum: Osinbajo leads Nigerian delegation to Davos

Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday left Nigeria as the head of Nigeria’s delegation to the World Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland this week.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Nigerian delegation to the summit included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah; Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister for Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu; and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

Akande said at the forum, the Vice-President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers would also feature.

The statement read, “The yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.

“Besides the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism.

“While in Davos, the Vice President will hold meetings with some of the global companies and other leaders attending the forum.

“Prof, Osinbajo departed Abuja early today (Tuesday) and is expected back on Friday.”