Kebbi releases N5bn for pensioners’ payment

The Kebbi Government has approved the release of N5bn for the payment of pension and gratuity to pensioners.

The Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing newsmen.

“Further to recent expanded meeting between Governor Atiku Bagudu and stakeholders on payment of pension and gratuity, the governor has approved N5 billion for the settlement of outstanding pension and gratuity of pensioners in the state,” Augie said.

He said the payment covered the pensioners’ verified by Kwaido Pension and Gratuity Verification Committee, and all new retirees.

“The payment of the Kwaido Committee verified pensioners has already commenced,” he said

According to him, the unverified pensioners will be verified by committees set up for each local government area, headed by a senior retired public officer not lower than a director.

“The payment will, thereafter, commence without delay.”