INEC arraigns seven electoral offenders in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has arraigned seven persons arrested for electoral offences during last year’s governorship Election in Ondo State at two Magistrate Courts in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects are – Adejoye Emmanuel (30), Olomojuni Morire (27), Ololajulo Oladeji (36) and Ebigbemi Ajinde (26).

The four suspects were arraigned at the Magistrate Court at Olukayode House, hospital road, Akure, last week.

Others who were arraigned at the Magistrate Court at Oke-Eda on Tuesday included Aminu Sunday (29), Fagbemi Segun (30), and Tope Awe (28).

They were said to have committed an electoral offence contrary to and punishable under section 129 (1) and (4) of the electoral Act 2010 (as amended)‎.

The Prosecution counsel, Adeniyi Lawal, said Adejoye, Olomojuni and Ololajulo were arrested with eight Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Mahin ward 1, unit 16, Igbokoda in Ilaje local government area of the state on election day.

He added that Ebigbemi was also arrested for allegedly causing breach of peace at Ekitan Ward unit 10, Okonla, Ilaje local government area of the state on election day.

Lawal said the trio of Aminu, Fagbemi, and Tope were nabbed by the police at Oke-Ijebu, Akure, for allegedly being possession of sharp cutlass while going for election.

But counsel to the defendants, Femi Adetoye, argued that the INEC has no constitutional right to prosecute electoral offenders.