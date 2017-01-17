Herdsman remanded in prison for allegedly destroying N30m farmland

Advertisement

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Abubakar Aliu‎ in prison custody over alleged damaging of farmland.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 12 at Iyemero farm settlement in Ikole-Ekiti.

He alleged that Aliu allowed his cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches but belonging to one Promise Point and valued at about N30m.

According to him, the alleged offence is contrary to Section 2 and punishable under sections 7 and 4 (3) of Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde, applied for his bail but the court refused him bail.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye asked his counsel to formalise his application and consequently remanded the accused in prison custody.

He adjourned the case till January 25 for further hearing.