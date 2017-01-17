FG not telling Nigerians the truth on Boko Haram, Kaduna killings – Fayose

Advertisement

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Federal Government on claims that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have been technically defeated and that government was clamping down on perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna massive killings.

Fayose said apart from being an opposition figure, he had chosen the path of revealing the truth, asking Nigerians to look at events in the country and compare with his previous comments.

The governor stated these in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday while answering questions from journalists.

He said, “I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country and you would know I tell the truth and I do not mince words.

“Look at the Boko Haram issue. The Federal Government first said they have technically defeated the group, later they brought a flag to The Presidency saying Boko Haram has been utterly defeated, but look at what we are witnessing now. In as much as they are making some efforts, they are not telling us the truth.

“I can’t join them to lie. I say the truth and stand by it. Over 1000 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna, but what are they telling Nigerians? It is a pity that the military has been drafted into the lying game. They too are no longer saying the truth. If you look at the video clips sent from Southern Kaduna before the military clamped down on sending such videos out, you will know that we are having a terrible situation on hand.

“Hunger is unprecedented in the land. The economy is down and people are hiding under the guise of fighting corruption to hunt opposition figures. A government that can not make any impression in the first two years, I am afraid, may not be able to make any at all,” he said.

Fayose said he had raised the standard of governance in the state despite the huge debts left by his predecessor (Kayode Fayemi) and the economic downturn.

He pleaded with the people of the state to endure the inconveniences being experienced as a result of ongoing projects all over the state, adding that the completion of the projects would bring comfort to them.