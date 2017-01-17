Why we bombed University of Maiduguri – Boko Haram

Advertisement

Boko Haram late on Monday claimed responsibility for the twin suicide bombing at the University of Maiduguri in Borno State on Monday.

Six persons, including a professor, Aliyu Mani, died in the attacks.

In laying claim to the attacks, the sect in a recording purportedly by Abubakar Shekau, said the university was bombed for ungodly acts.

However, the authenticity of the recording could not be verified.

The person claiming to be Shekau said in the recording: “There is no need for long explanation.

“The bomb that went off in the University of Maiduguri today in the morning, our brothers denoted them.

“May Allah accept their souls.

“Do not deceive the people by saying it is a mosque.

“What mosque in which you carry out unbelief in them?

“Has the prophet ever done anything like democracy in his mosque?

“You keep disrespecting the Prophet Mohammed.

“You build mosques and then carry out Jewish practices in them?

“If you are told it is bad practice, you continue to claim you love the prophet.

“We shall go to the hear-after and conclude this trial in the presence of Allah.

“We will do it again.

“We shall continue doing that.

“We shall not stop.

“We do not recognize anybody who mixes Islam with something else.

“It is a lie they are not Muslims.

“If truly you are Muslims, then repent.

“Buhari we are angry with you.

“Kukah Shekah, may Allah kill you.

“We are not angry with you.

“Nigerians, we are not angry at you.

“But the things you do has made it compulsory as an act of worship to be angry with you.

“We do see your skins.

“Anyone who is an unbeliever, Allah says we should oppose him.

“We detonated the bombs.

“Liars! Liars! Liars!

“We thrashed you this week in Sambisa.

“You did not kill any one of our men.

“You lying sheka!”