Osinbajo calls for synergy to boost development in Niger Delta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for synergy among federal, state governments and civil society organisations to solve the numerous challenges in the Niger Delta region.

Osinbajo spoke on Monday in Osceola, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The vice president, who was on a fact-finding visit to some states in the Niger Delta, said the Federal Government alone could not solve all the problems in the region.

Osinbajo and his entourage were received by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun 11.

He advised governors in the region to make sufficient provisions in their annual budgets for the development of the region.

Osinbajo, who tagged his visit as: “We must prepare for the future,” said this is the time to prepare for the future.

He said that the Niger Delta Development Commission and other commissions set up by government had not met their mandate.

Osnbajo said: “The Federal Government cannot solve the problem of Niger Delta alone; it requires the collaboration of the state, National Assembly and CSOs.”

The vice president also inspected the temporary site of the Maritime University in Kurutie, a stone throw from Oporoza.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who was on the entourage, said the visit would bring changes to the region.

Okowa said: “I urge you to give peace a chance to bring development to our region.”

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Eradiri Udengs, who spoke, assured that the Ijaw youths would work with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Udens said: “This visit is a confidence building visit; we will work with President Buhari.”

On the entourage were Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Petroleum Minister (State), and Senator James Manager, among others.