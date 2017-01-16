Advertisement

Edo Assembly lifts suspension on ex-speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday lifted the suspension it placed on former Speaker and member representing Esan Central in the Assembly, Victor Edoror.

Edoror was suspended for two months for failing to appear before the Adhoc Committee set up to investigate alleged financial misappropriation leveled against him during his tenure as speaker of the Assembly.

Presenting the report of the committee to the Assembly, its Chairman and Chief Whip, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, said Edoror appeared before the reconstituted committee and supplied all needed information.

Adjoto further stated that the committee came up with seven findings and four recommendations.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Justin Okonoboh, thereafter, ruled that the suspension be lifted, adding that the matter would be deliberated upon on a later date.

Meanwhile, the House has adopted 55 sitting days as business calendar for third quarter and second session of the sixth Assembly.

