Fayose imposes curfew on Awo Ekiti over kingship crisis

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Awo Ekiti, a town in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The 6 p.m to 6 a.m curfew is to douse the raging tension over the Obaship tussle in the town.

The community had been embroiled in crisis in the last one year following the enthronement of Prince Azeez Olaleye Aladejuyigbe as the new Alawo of Awo Ekiti.

The crisis was said to be assuming a religious dimension, with princes, who are Christians claiming that some external forces were allegedly planning to Islamise the throne.

The monarch was said to have been barred from palace since his enthronement.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti by Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr Lere Olayinka, said the curfew took immediate effect.

The governor directed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, and other security chiefs to effect the restriction.

“We are calling on the people of the town to embrace peace and toe the line of civility in resolving their differences.

“We are also assuring our people that religious crisis will have no place in Ekiti. We are one regardless of our political affiliations and this our government will maintain,” the statement said.