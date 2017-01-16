APC commends vigilance group for foiling kidnap of Ondo monarch’s wife

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has commended members of the local vigilance group for foiling the kidnap of the wife of the Abodi of Ikale-land, Oba Babatunde Faduyile.

The party, in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, on Monday commended members of the vigilance group and the police for their prompt response to the distress call.

Policemen and members of the vigilance group had rescued the victim, Mrs. Grace Faduyile, who was abducted on Sunday in Ikoya community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Adesanya said that the action of the kidnappers was sacrilegious and a taboo in Yoruba land.

He lauded the bravery of the vigilance members as well as residents of Ikale for confronting the kidnappers to secure the release of the victim and killing one of the hoodlums in the process.

Adesanya urged the police and other security agencies to boost their intelligence gathering mechanism in order to provide adequate security for traditional rulers and the citizenry alike.