MASSOB raises alarm over FG’s alleged move to deport its Norway coordinator

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, on Monday, accused the Federal Government of plotting to deport its coordinator in Norway, one Mazi Lotachukwu Okolie.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who raised the alarm in a statement, said the Department of State Services is working with the Norwegian police to deport Okolie from the Scandinavian country.

Madu explained that Okolie was seeking asylum in Norway.

According to Madu, Okolie had, on several occasions, been incarcerated in Norwegian prisons, in line with ongoing moves by the Federal Government to deport him from the country.

Madu said, “Mazi Lotachukwu Okolie, MASSOB Coordinator, Norway, who has spent more than 18 months in Trandum Deportation Prison, Norway, was first arrested on 19th January 2015, and after a series of protests and calls for his release, he was released on March 13, 2015.

“Before his arrest in January 2015, Okolie, on August 29, 2014, led Biafra delegates to a meeting with the Norwegian government in Oslo, represented by the Norwegian parliament, which has been acknowledged by a written letter to MASSOB.

“He had also led several peaceful non-violent demonstrations and public functions, even some diplomatic meetings, in Oslo, Norway, in furtherance of Biafra actualization and restoration with official permit of Norwegian police.”

Madu added that Okolie attempted to commit suicide when Norwegian police attempted to deport him in June 2015.

“On June 11, 2015, about 50 Norwegian police officers came to his house to deport him forcefully, and he told them that rather than be handed over to the Nigerian DSS, he preferred to die in Norway.

“He stabbed himself with a sharp kitchen knife through his stomach to end his life.

“After spending seven days in the hospital, where he had a major operation, they took him back to the deportation prison (Trandum Deportation Prison).

“Again, after several protests by MASSOB and other international interventions, he was released again on October 29, 2016, after completing the Norwegian lawful stipulated 18 months detention without trial.

“Surprisingly, on November 23, 2016, Okolie was again arrested but after some diplomatic intervention, he was later released.”

Madu said the Federal Government, through the DSS, was responsible for Okolie’s travails at the hands of the Norwegian police.

“Today, he is being persecuted, intimidated and traumatized by the Norwegian police in working relationship with the Nigerian DSS to frustrate his lawful moves to get asylum in Norway,” he added.

The MASSOB leader called on human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, as well as the European Union, the World Council of Churches and Norwegian Association for Asylum, to intervene in Okolie case.