Vandalism: Police arrest 11 staff of Radio Kano

The police in Kano have arrested 11 members of staff of the Kano State Radio, including the Director, Engineering services over alleged vandalism of transmitter at the station.

The transmitter is located at Jogana Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kano on Monday.

He said the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, January 12 after the management of the station reported the matter to the police.

According to him, those currently in police custody include five security guards, two engineers and two generator operators among others.

Mr. Majiya stated that the suspects vandalised the transmitter when they tried to remove something from it.

“Our investigation will determine whether it was a sabotage or not. So the suspects are now in our custody assisting us in the investigation,” he said.

NAN reports that following the incident, the station had been off air for the past three days.