NSCDC arrests 65-yr-old drug dealer, 5 others in Ilorin

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday said it arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly selling illicit drugs.

Others arrested were a patent medicine seller and four others found in possession of Indian hemp.

Parading the suspects to newsmen in Ilorin, Mr. Pedro Ideba, the State Commandant of the corps, said that the shops of the suspects in Kulende area of Ilorin were raided on Friday.

He said that the suspects offered bribe to NSCDC officials which they rejected.

Ideba said that items recovered from the suspects included tramadol, cough syrup and codeine.

He also said that the suspects were handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mr. Ishola Kehinde, the Officer-In-charge of the Strike Force of NDLEA, said further investigation would commence on the matter.

He said that the command would brief the media once the investigation was completed.