UNIMAID bombing: UNILORIN steps up 24–hour security on campus

Advertisement

The University of Ilorin said that adequate security has been put in place in and around its campus to prevent any incidence that might affect peace and tranquillity in the university.

The Deputy Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of the University, Mr. Kunle Akogun, on Monday said that following the bomb blast that took place in University of Maiduguri, the university was leaving no stone unturned to protect the school.

He said, “Adequate security measures have been put in place and staff and students of the Institutions have been advised to report any suspicious movement around the campus.

“Everyone on the campus is advice to be vigilant, even though it is only God who gives ultimate protection.

Advertisement

“But the University has ensured 24 hours security all over the campus.”

Akogun said that the university has not recorded any skirmishes with herdsmen, adding that grazing around the campus had reduced.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Olushola Amore, in a statement warned Kwara residents to be security conscious following threat posed by recent flushing out of Boko Haram from Sambisa forest.

According to him, there is the possibility of the insurgents group infiltrating Kwara.

The statement said residents of the state should watch out for person or persons seeking asylum or shelter in different communities in the state.