Katsina college sacks six teachers

The management of Isa Kaita College of Education in Katsina State on Monday said the institution has dismissed six academic staff for alleged gross misconduct.

The college provost, Dr. Maigari Abu, made this known while speaking with journalists in Katsina.

He said the dismissal was part of the recommendations of a disciplinary committee set up by the institution to investigate alleged offences committed by the affected staff.

He did not disclose the nature of the offences, or the identities of the affectedlecturers.

The provost said the college had also demoted one of its employees and issued warning letters to two others for allegedly committing offences that were against the college’s rules and regulations.

He said, “The college has its rules and regulations and any staff that violates them will be punished.

“We have a committee that monitors conduct of staff and students because we will not allow any staff to compromise our standards.”

The provost added that as part of efforts to improve academic performance of staff, the college had sponsored 26 staff to pursue doctorate degrees, and another 38 for Masters degrees in various subjects.

The college, according to him, had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, to commence degree programmes this year in various courses.

Dr. Maigari disclosed that 330 students are to be admitted and awarded degree certificates by the institution in the next four years.

He commended the state government for providing funds which assisted in full accreditation of 23 courses in the institution.