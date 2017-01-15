Atiku extols supreme sacrifices of Nigerian military

Advertisement

Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the remarkable, incredible, unflagging and patriotic sacrifices of our military personnel in the line of duty and in the defence of the country.

The former Vice President made the statement shortly after his arrival from an overseas trip at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday, 15 January 2017.

A statement released by his media office to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, quotes the former Vice President as observing that since the end of the civil war in 1970, members of our armed forces have not faced greater challenges than today in the face of counterterrorism war against the Boko Haram insurgents.

Atiku Abubakar says apart from sapping energy and resources, counterterrorism is one of the most stressful security duties, adding that the performance of our military personnel under these gruelling challenges “is admirable and praiseworthy.”

According to Atiku Abubakar, laying down one’s life for the sake of others is the highest sacrifices, explaining these officers and men are driven by sheer patriotism and love of fellow citizens.

He notes that any group of people who can overcome fear for the call of duty and love of one’s country deserve the greatest honour, respect and rewards from their societies.

The Turakin Adamawa also states that he was impressed beyond words by the recent military successes against the Boko Haram insurgents, including the successful assault on the notorious terrorists den, the Sambisa Forest, which he says has sent a clear message that criminals, cannot defeat law and order permanently.

He pays special tributes to the officers and men who lost their lives in the line of duty or battle field, and calls on the authorities to take adequate care of the families of fallen heroes.

The former Vice President also says he is looking forward to the day members of our military personnel would join the list of military inventors and designers such as Mikhail Kalashnikov of Russia, the designer of the famous AK-47 assault rifles. He says that the Defence Industries Corporation Kaduna should one day showcase the inventiveness, and technical acumen of our military.

The former Vice President while congratulating our gallant armed forces, advises the military leadership to create special units for research to help Nigeria produce its weapons, among others locally to reduce the pressure on the over dependence on foreign countries for weapons and equipment.