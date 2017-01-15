Police foil kidnap attempt on Ondo monarch’s wife

Advertisement

The men of the Ondo State Police Command have killed one member of a kidnap gang who abducted the wife of the traditional ruler of Ikoya community, Mrs. Grace Faduyile, on Sunday.

The hoodlums reportedly abducted the woman on Sunday at about 12pm in Ikoya community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, immediately after the command received the information about monarch’s wife abduction, a team of policemen was dispatched to the scene, and in conjunction with the local hunters, chased the kidnappers.

He said, “The combine team of policemen and hunters quickly mobilised and went on the trail of the kidnappers…

“Our men pursued them and there was an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

He said the victim was rescued unhurt while, adding (at of press time) that the policemen and the hunters were still in the bush searching for the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency, Mr. Mike Omogbehin, described the kidnap attempt as an affront on the traditional institution in Ondo State.

The federal legislator, in a statement, condemned the kidnap attempt and called on the police authorities to provide adequate security for traditional rulers and the citizens across the country.